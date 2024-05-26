Top AEW star sends "thoughts and prayers" to Tony Khan, claims he hasn't heard from the boss

Tony Khan was attacked on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. A top AEW star has now sent his "thoughts and prayers" to the boss. This was Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have undergone a major change since they returned from their absence. They have behaved in a rather condescending manner and have shown a more vicious side of themselves to the fans. Additionally, they also kicked out their best friend Kenny Omega from The Elite and replaced him with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry. Since then, they have looked unstoppable.

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, The Elite attacked Tony Khan and The Young Bucks laid him out with the Meltzer Driver. Following this incident, Tony was seen sporting a neck brace at the NFL Draft. He hasn't been seen on TV either.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matthew Jackson mentioned that he and his kids say a small prayer for Tony every night.

"How’s Anthony Khan doing, by the way? I haven’t heard from him in a little bit? [Will Washington says he’s doing well.] Yeah, every time I tuck my kids into bed, we say a quick prayer. We say, ‘Hey, Tony, thinking about you. Hope you’re doing better.’ Nobody knows what neck injuries are like better than us. I’ve suffered a bad neck for a very long time, so thoughts and prayers." [H/T - Fightful]

Bryan Danielson revealed his reaction to The Young Bucks' assault on Tony Khan

The Meltzer Driver is one of the most dangerous moves in professional wrestling as it is a variation of the piledriver. Given Tony's non-wrestling background, it was quite surprising to see him take the move.

Even Bryan Danielson admitted during an interview with Sports Illustrated that he was concerned for his boss' safety since he is not a wrestler.

“When they got him up for the Spike Tombstone Piledriver, I was just hoping Tony was okay, I was hoping he would protect his head. More and more people are using piledrivers, and there’s more and more head drops, so we train specifically in the BCC for how to escape those unscathed. Tony doesn’t have any of that training. He’s not a wrestler. My first concern was Tony’s health," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

It's good to hear that Tony Khan was doing well and is recovering from the Meltzer Driver. We hope to see him back on Dynamite again soon.