Tony Khan has been signing varied talents across promotions in AEW over the past few months, let alone last year. A couple of weeks ago it was announced that AEW had acquired ROH star Willow Nightingale.

Britt Baker had a dominant run as the AEW Women's Champion. She successfully defended her title on various occasions against tough competitors. Additionally, she was the winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament on All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

While interacting with Swerve Strickland & Monteasy on Swerve City, the AEW star highlighted why she was in awe of the newly signed 28-year old:

"I'm obsessed with her. She's my favorite person to watch wrestle right now. She's having competitive matches. I'm actually envious of Willow because when I watch her, so early on in TV wrestling, she knows who she is. She knows who Willow Nightingale is. For me, that was so hard for me at first to figure out who I was and what was going to click with myself and feel authentic. She's got it and she's been on TV how many times? That's so impressive to me." (H/T Fightful)

Britt Baker applauded AEW star Kris Statlander's efforts on the Tony Khan led promotion

The women's division of the promotion has been stacked with notable talent from the independent circuit. Kris Statlander is currently out due to an injury and there has been no confirmation on when she will be able to return to the squared circle.

In the same interaction with Swerve Strickland & Monteasy on Swerve City, Britt Baker talked about Kris Statlander's impressive performance on the promotion:

"It's not even that I'm more experienced than this person, it's just this person has had setback after setback and that's Kris Statlander. Stat is such a superstar and it's these injuries just driving everyone insane. Obviously her, it's heartbreaking for her, but for all of us it's like, she is it. She is such a rockstar and superstar."

Baker is currently in a feud with her dream opponent Saraya (fka Paige) who made her debut at Rampage: Grand Slam. It is speculated that the two will clash in the ring at Full Gear next month. With Saraya as part of the roster, it seems Tony Khan has a vested interest in the development of the women's division.

