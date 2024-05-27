Top AEW star shares a two-word message after back-to-back heartbreaks at Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing is in the history books, and the PPV got a positive response from the fans. The wrestling special had some winners and losers, but one female wrestler had to face two back-to-back disappointing setbacks.

Willow Nightingale lost her TBS Championship to Mercedes Mone and later lost her ally, Kris Statlander. It all happened after Mone defeated Nightingale, and the former TBS Champion berated the allies in her corner. That led to Statlander attacking Willow on the ramp, which probably means that the two aren't best friends anymore. After the PPV, Nightingale took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to everything that transpired last night

"Well f**k," she posted.

WWE personality predicted Kris Statlander betraying Willow at AEW Double or Nothing

Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast had predicted that Statlander could betray the former TBS Champion, and that's exactly what happened last night at Double or Nothing. During his conversation, he spoke about the three events that could occur during the match and one was Statlander turning on Willow.

"There are a lot of things that could happen, right? You could have Willow attack Mercedes after the match and go nuts, and Willow turns heel. You could have Kris Statlander turn on Willow after Willow loses. Right? Like Mercedes celebrates, leaves the ring with the title, Willow sits up, upset. The crowd cheers. Kris goes in to console her and then beats her down. Kris Statlander turns on Willow and then Stokely stays with Kris," he said.

With Mercedes Mone in the mix, the AEW women's roster is bound to experience some intense matches. Nightingale and Mone have feuded before, which resulted in The CEO suffering an almost career-ending injury when the two faced each other at NJPW STRONG Resurgence last year for the STRONG Women's Title.

There has been some trouble brewing in the women's roster, and the first effects were seen at AEW Big Business when Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked Willow Nightingale during her match with Riho. Mone came out to make the save that night instead of Kris Statlander. Statlaner said that she was blindsided backstage.

