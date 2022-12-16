Top AEW star shares WWE throwback amidst rumors of unhappiness with Tony Khan's booking decision

Three-time WWE United States Champion Miro (known as Rusev in the promotion) joined AEW after leaving WWE in 2020. He is missing from AEW due to a lack of creative being presented to him. In a recent nostalgic Instagram post from his NXT days, he expressed his dissatisfaction with his current promotion status.

Miro had previously signed a four-year contract with AEW, which would keep him with the promotion until at least early 2026. In his pursuit of the TNT Championship, which he eventually won and held for 140 days in 2021, he outperformed his rivals. However, he has only competed five times since dropping the title to Sammy Guevara. He has only wrestled four times in 2022.

He posted a picture of himself and his wife Lana earlier today amid speculation that Tony Khan's booking decision had left him unhappy. He added a throwback image from the 2013 NXT live event days.

"#tbt to 2013 NXT Live events," Miro wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Although he had a fantastic run previously in the Jacksonville-based promotion as the TNT Champion, his absence from AEW television in recent months has been noticed by many fans.

Disco Inferno feels the former WWE US Champion rejected a significant AEW return offer

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently explained why the former WWE star apparently refused to return to AEW. Recent reports also revealed that Miro was not hurt; rather, his absence was caused by problems with the proposed creative plans.

Inferno brought up the same topic in a recent episode of Keepin' it 100 while speculating the following:

"Here's what I am assuming from this, from what you've told me today... the fact that Miro has been turning down a lot of creative, that they're going to bring Miro out just so he can do a job to Orange Cassidy here on Rampage Friday night," said Inferno. (24:55 - 25:11)

You can check out the entire episode below:

He has not been spotted on television since his previous appearance in a feud involving the House of Black. Miro's return to the squared circle is yet to be determined, though.

Would you like to see Miro return to WWE 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes