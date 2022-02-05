"Maybe he was a d******d too" - Top AEW star slams Chris Jericho

Eddie Kingston is not a fan of inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The Mad King has previously called out Le Champion, and he had even harsher words for him recently.

The issue between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston started when the Demo God helped Kingston. The latter felt he didn't need his help. In subsequent weeks, Eddie Kingston pointed out Santana and Ortiz's lack of success in AEW worsened the issues between Eddie and Jericho.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, Eddie Kingston went on another tirade against the former WWE Champion,

“Santana and Ortiz are a great team, why aren’t they world tag team champions?... Jake Hager is an MMA fighter, why is he not going for the World Championship? Because they all have to play second fiddle to Chris. The only one is Sammy… I don’t know if he sees something in Sammy that he was when he was the Lionhart or a thrill seeker or whatever, you know what I mean, maybe he was a d******d too, like Sammy is, but that’s the thing, you know what I mean. And it’s the truth, and I speak my truth, take it or leave it. I don’t like Chris, I think Chris is a carny. There you go. Period, “ Kingston said.

Chris Jericho reponded to AEW star Eddie Kingston's words

Chris Jericho promptly responded to Eddie Kingston's words by calling him "a non-factor" in the wrestling business. He further stated that The Mad King has nobody to blame but himself.

"Eddie Kingston is a non factor in the wrestling business. Which is a shame because he should be a big name ….but he has nobody to blame for that but himself," Chris Jericho tweeted.

Many fans believe that Eddie Kingston's words hold a lot of merits and that Jericho is indeed holding back many members of the Inner Circle in AEW. We saw more dissension between Proud N Powerful and Le Champion when they faced 2point0 and Daniel Garcia.

Do you agree with Kingston? Or are you on Jericho's side? Let us know in the comments below!

