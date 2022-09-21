"It might get him in trouble" - Top AEW star spills the beans on WWE legend Randy Orton reaching out to him recently

Top AEW star Dax Harwood has shared a conversation with WWE legend Randy Orton about a particular match he had a few weeks ago.

On the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage, Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship in a hard-nosed, technical bout. The AEW star gave his very best and pushed Castagnoli to the limit, but the latter prevailed after a Sharpshooter.

While discussing the title match during his MackMania appearance, Harwood revealed he received a message from Orton, who praised his match with The Swiss Cyborg.

"It might get him in trouble, but whatever. After my match with Claudio [Castagnoli], Randy Orton texts me and Claudio and could not stop talking about how great the match was, and selling and what’s missing in wrestling," Harwood said.

The FTR member also elaborated what the former WWE Champion said about psychology and selling being missing in today's wrestling. He concluded by stating that he found it "pretty cool" that the people he looked up to respected his work.

"He said that match is what’s missing. Yeah man, I love getting accolades and I love fans caring about us and loving us and ranking us high. But when my peers and the people I look up to are the ones who give us the accolades, that’s pretty cool," Dax added. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Harwood's last victory was at All Out when he, Cash Wheeler, and TNT Champion Wardlow beat Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) in a trios match.

He and Wheeler currently hold the IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Championships.

Dax Harwood will defend his tag team titles at a non-AEW event

After months, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will finally put the IWGP World Tag Team Championship on the line.

The duo will face the United Empire's Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Royal Quest II Night 1 on October 1.

FTR is no stranger to the NJPW-based stable as they beat Aussie Open's teammates Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb, along with Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) at Forbidden Door back in June to win the aforementioned titles.

It will be interesting to see if FTR can defend their championship or if the Aussie Open will dethrone them.

