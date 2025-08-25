Top AEW star stretchered out by medical team at Forbidden Door 2025; he could be out for months

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 25, 2025 00:54 GMT
Forbidden Door had an unexpected ending [Image Credit: Kosha Irby's X]

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 is in the books, and the company has delivered yet another blockbuster pay-per-view in pro wrestling history. The event featured memorable matches and some heartbreaking moments. One of the most fan-favorite wrestlers, Will Ospreay, was severely injured at the event.

The Aerial Assassin has been dealing with a bad neck for several months. During his fight with the Death Riders, he suffered serious neck damage at All In: Texas. He was advised to take some time off for surgery, but he decided to come back for one last match. He wanted to exact revenge for what the Death Riders had done to him.

At Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay risked his body by entering the Lights Out Steel Cage match. He teamed up with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi to defeat the Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks. After the babyface team was victorious, they decided to ambush the former International Champion.

Jon Moxley completely obliterated Will's neck with a chair. The star was already undergoing treatment, but it seems like this attack may have worsened the injury. After the attack, the medical team rushed to the ring and stretchered Ospreay out. AEW uploaded exclusive footage of the aftermath.

As seen in the clip, the former International Champion was unable to move quickly and even struggled to get up. His teammates for tonight also stood beside him until he was carefully taken backstage. Fans, who were on their feet the whole night, watched their hero suffer pain. Will Ospreay will be out for a long time now that he will be undergoing neck surgery.

It will be interesting to see when The Aerial Assassin returns to AEW TV.

