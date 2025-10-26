Top AEW star subtly pays tribute to Cody Rhodes following Collision

One of AEW's top stars and champions has dropped an unexpected social media reference to Cody Rhodes. The talent in question, Kyle Fletcher, is a member of the Don Callis Family. The Invisible Hand has been building an army over the past couple of years, recruiting many of the best competitors that the All Elite Wrestling locker-room has to offer. The list includes, among other members, Konosuke Takeshita, who joined the group back in 2023, and Kyle Fletcher, who aligned himself with Callis that same year. While many more names have since been added to the faction, perhaps none of them were as shocking as Kazuchika Okada, who joined forces with the despised manager ahead of his All In : Texas bout against Kenny Omega. The Alpha never took The Rainmaker's arrival in the Callis Family in stride, unfortunately, and tensions between the two have been simmering for some time now. Despite somehow co-existing long enough to score a win over Brodido on television, the duo were unable to unseat Brody King and Bandido for the AEW tag titles at WrestleDream after Okada inadvertently took out Takeshita. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion confronted the Unified Champion over the misfire this week on Dynamite, and on the latest edition of Collision, it was revealed that Callis will hold a family &quot;summit&quot; next Wednesday. Kyle Fletcher has now shared an interesting response to the Don Callis Family meeting that has been scheduled for Fright Night Dynamite. He took to X/Twitter to share an edited photograph claiming that the stable &quot;is fine&quot;, clearly referencing Cody Rhodes' infamous &quot;Bullet Club is fine&quot; refrain, from back when The American Nightmare was trying to assume leadership of the iconic group from Kenny Omega, which had led to a civil war between its members. Whether The Protostar is hinting at the possibility of the family betraying and ejecting Takeshita this coming week remains to be seen. Match results for AEW CollisionThe October 25 edition of Saturday Night AEW Collision aired from the Boeing Center At Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The show featured a star-studded six match card, and the results of the bouts in question have been listed out below: Pac defeated Tomohiro IshiiThekla defeated Mina ShirakawaOlympia defeated Taya ValkyrieAce Austin defeated Bryan KeithHook defeated Griff GarrisonJetSpeed and Jurassic Express defeated FTR and The Young Bucks [$400K Eight-Person tag match]Match card for this week's AEW Collision [Image Credits: Tony Khan's X profile]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans next week.