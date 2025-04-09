Top AEW star suddenly drops huge Roman Reigns reference ahead of WrestleMania 41

A top AEW star has just referenced Roman Reigns. This comes days before WrestleMania 41.

Before arriving in AEW, Buddy Matthews made a name for himself in WWE, where he competed between 2013 and 2021. He began his WWE run in NXT and moved to the main roster after a series of impressive performances. On the main roster, Matthews put on some incredible matches and competed against some of the top stars. He was most known for his storyline involving Seth Rollins. During his time with the Stamford-based promotion, Matthews also feuded with and competed against Roman Reigns.

Recently, a fan posted a clip from their match several years ago. In response, Buddy Matthews made a significant reference to The Tribal Chief:

"I sat at the table once."

Check out his tweet here:

Sam Roberts believes that Roman Reigns could go after Cody Rhodes again

Around the same time last year, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were involved in a feud over the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two men competed at WrestleMania 40 in a Bloodline Rules match. The American Nightmare walked away with the win and ended Reigns' historic title reign.

When he returned from his absence after several months, The Head of the Table hinted that he would pursue the undisputed WWE Championship. However, he has faced other challenges over the past few months that have kept him away from the title picture.

During a recent episode of Notsam Wrestling, a fan asked Sam Roberts whether The Head of The Table could get involved in the Cody Rhodes and John Cena feud. Roberts turned down the idea, stating that another match between Cody and Reigns is still on the table:

"I don't think he has anything to do with Cody vs. Cena. But I do think that another Cody [vs.] Roman match is on the table. I would love to see another Roman [vs.] Cena match. And I still think Roman vs. [The] Rock is the match of all matches. So, that's not to say forever but that's to say right now," Roberts said. [1:20:48 - 1:21:08]

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will go after the Undisputed WWE Championship.

