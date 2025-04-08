Massive match between Roman Reigns and 39-year-old major WWE star is on the table, says analyst

Roman Reigns has shared the ring with a massive WWE star twice over the past few years. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed that a third match between the two superstars is on the table.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare captured the title and finished his story at WrestleMania 40. Although the two teamed up at Bad Blood 2024, they had a heated face-off ahead of their match, where the OTC told the 39-year-old that he was standing in his way in life.

Roman Reigns later disclosed that he planned on eventually going after the title he lost last year. When a fan asked Roberts on his Notsam Wrestling podcast whether Reigns could get involved in the feud between Rhodes and John Cena, he turned down the idea.

The 41-year-old analyst felt a third showdown between The American Nightmare and the OTC was on the table.

"I don't think he has anything to do with Cody vs. Cena. But I do think that another Cody [vs.] Roman match is on the table. I would love to see another Roman [vs.] Cena match. And I still think Roman vs. [The] Rock is the match of all matches. So, that's not to say forever but that's to say right now," Roberts said. [1:20:48 - 1:21:08]

Roman Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber winner John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will compete in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk at The Show of Shows.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the OTC suffered a massive shock when Paul Heyman agreed to be in CM Punk's corner during the match. It was the favor The Wiseman owed Punk for teaming up with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024. The Second City Saint also took out Reigns with a GTS and celebrated over his body as the show went off the air.

Sam Roberts previously speculated that Reigns could go on a reign of terror following WrestleMania 41.

