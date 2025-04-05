Roman Reigns embarking on a reign of terror after massive confrontation is possible, says WWE analyst

Roman Reigns is set to fight CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario in which the OTC could embark on a reign of terror after The Show of Shows.

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has seemingly been a babyface since his return at SummerSlam last year. However, he suffered a massive setback last night on SmackDown when his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, agreed to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint also took him out with a GTS, leaving him lying in the ring as the show went off the air.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts disclosed that he would like to see Reigns win the Triple Threat Match in Las Vegas and then confront Heyman, telling the 59-year-old that the OG Bloodline leader did not need The Wiseman. Meanwhile, he suggested the OTC could embark on a reign of terror after the premium live event.

"I would like Roman Reigns to win this Triple Threat Match, and then, to look at Paul Heyman and tell him, 'You need me. I don't need you.' And then go back on another reign of terror," he said. [11:04-11:20]

The WWE analyst thinks Roman Reigns may have subtly hinted at turning heel

Last night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns wore an OTC t-shirt instead of the YTC one he had been sporting lately. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed it might have been a subtle clue that he was leaning toward becoming a heel.

The 41-year-old predicted that Paul Heyman would be portrayed as a hero due to his association with CM Punk in the ongoing storyline with the OTC.

"The betrayals that Roman has gone through, more than half, the betrayer is portrayed as the hero. Solo Sikoa, villain, [and] Seth Rollins, at the time, villain. But Sami Zayn [and] Jey Uso, heroes. Now, Paul Heyman, I would argue that Paul Heyman is portrayed as the hero. I would say when you look at the dynamics of this match, CM Punk is the purest babyface in the way this story is being told. And I think that will help shape who Roman Reigns is going forward," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Reigns succeeds in overcoming Punk and Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

