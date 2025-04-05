5 Reasons why Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans and Roman Reigns found out exactly what the big favor between CM Punk and Paul Heyman was on SmackDown. After weeks of anticipation, The Best in the World revealed he wanted Heyman in his corner for the Triple Threat main event match at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns laughed it off until his Wiseman refused to reject Punk's offer. The Tribal Chief put his hands on Heyman, but Punk saved his best friend. Seth Rollins laughed from the sidelines through the whole segment.

It ended with Punk hitting a Go To Sleep on The Head of the Table. Some will say Heyman stood up for himself, but others will claim he betrayed Reigns. He could have done so for any of the next five reasons.

#5. He's tired of dealing with Roman Reigns' overbearing nature

Paul Heyman could have reluctantly betrayed Roman Reigns because he’s tired of his nature.

Roman takes forever to get to the arena when he’s scheduled to appear. He also acts like it's annoying that he has to fulfill obligations for appearances.

Heyman is often questioned by reporters asking about his Tribal Chief's thoughts and whereabouts. Perhaps The Wiseman is finally tired of having to answer these questions.

#4. A person, not property

Roman Reigns has a different relationship with Paul Heyman than CM Punk. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

Another reason Heyman could have reluctantly declined Roman’s demand to reject Punk‘s favor is because Reigns treats him as an employee and property.

The Tribal Chief always refers to Heyman as "his" Wiseman, as if he is a property that can be bought and sold. This might have finally caused a small change in Heyman's mindset.

The Wiseman has followed nearly every one of The Head of the Table's orders but is rarely rewarded or treated like an equal or respected organization member.

#3. Paul Heyman has stronger loyalty to CM Punk

The most obvious reason Paul Heyman reluctantly betrayed Roman Reigns on SmackDown is that he’s more loyal to CM Punk.

The Best in the World considers him his best friend and not an employee, so there’s mutual respect between the two. With Roman Reigns, it’s more of a business transaction and a boss telling an employee what to do.

If someone treats a person with respect regardless of station, it can often show that person's character.

Punk has always stood by Heyman and even saved him from Solo Sikoa. Reigns did the same, but only if he had something to gain. The two friends also share a much longer history than Heyman and Reigns.

#2. That important history between best friends

Regarding the history between CM Punk and Paul Heyman, The Best in the World told how he got into WWE on SmackDown.

He mentioned that several officials wanted Heyman to fire him because of his looks and tattoos, but he refused.

This created a friendship that’s lasted since the early 2000s and loyalty that Reigns couldn’t buy from Paul Heyman.

Because of their history as friends and not simply business partners or advocates, Heyman feels he must fulfill his promise to his friend.

#1. Two against one at WrestleMania 41?

Will the history of the Shield force an uneasy alliance at WrestleMania 41? (Image Credit: WWE.com).

A less talked-about point mentioned by Punk is the dynamics between the three men who will face off at WrestleMania 41.

The Best in the World mentioned that in past matches, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could only defeat him if they teamed up.

Neither star has defeated him one-on-one, including a recent match with The Architect a few weeks ago on RAW.

Since Heyman will be in Punk's corner for the triple threat, this will force Roman Reigns and Rollins to possibly work together, just like Punk predicted.

