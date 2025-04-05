Roman Reigns has seemingly given a subtle clue about his future on WWE SmackDown, says analyst

Roman Reigns was part of a heated segment last night on WWE SmackDown. WWE analyst Sam Roberts pointed out that The Tribal Chief may have given a subtle clue about his future during his latest appearance.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion arrived late to SmackDown last night and headed straight to the ring. Seth Rollins and CM Punk later confronted him. As they all stood in the ring, The Second City Saint finally revealed the favor Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman owed him. He asked the Hall of Famer to be in his corner instead of The Tribal Chief's during the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. He also took out a shocked Reigns with a GTS.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Reigns' future could see him lean toward becoming a heel again. He pointed out that the 39-year-old ditching his 'YTC' T-shirt to wear his older 'OTC' one might have been a subtle clue of that happening:

"Roman Reigns was wearing a new T-shirt and the new T-shirt was back to the old initials, OTC, Original Tribal Chief, Only Tribal Chief, whatever it is. To me, it's subtle, but OTC has a slightly more heelish connotation than YTC. The Only Tribal Chief is fitting for a potential villain. Your Tribal Chief, when it's meant to be taken seriously, that's more of a babyface, that's more of a hero," he said.

The 41-year-old analyst suggested Heyman would be portrayed as a hero in the ongoing storyline as he gets associated with Punk, predicting that it would help shape Reigns' future:

"The betrayals that Roman has gone through, more than half, the betrayer is portrayed as the hero. Solo Sikoa villain, Seth Rollins, at the time, villain. But Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, heroes. Now, Paul Heyman, I would argue that Paul Heyman is portrayed as the hero. I would say when you look at the dynamics of this match, CM Punk is the purest babyface in the way this story is being told. And I think that will help shape who Roman Reigns is going forward." [13:29 - 14:56]

Roman Reigns' potential heel turn could lead to a huge match at WWE WrestleMania 42

On a previous episode of Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested that Roman Reigns could revert to being a villain heading into WrestleMania 42.

The RAW Recap host proposed a scenario where The Tribal Chief would square off with a babyface Jacob Fatu at next year's Show of Shows:

"Meanwhile, you have Roman Reigns over here, who can build as a heel and build as a heel and build as a heel. You can start to shift back in that direction until you get a WrestleMania 42 match between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns with Jacob as the babyface and Roman Reigns as the heel. I would love it," he said.

Seeing how Reigns' character develops in the coming weeks would be interesting, especially given the recent turn of events.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

