Roman Reigns may turn heel again to fight top WWE SmackDown star at WrestleMania 42, says analyst

Roman Reigns has seemingly turned babyface following his return from hiatus at WWE SummerSlam last year. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested that the OTC could revert to being a heel to fight a SmackDown star at next year's WrestleMania.

A few weeks before Reigns' comeback at SummerSlam, Jacob Fatu debuted on SmackDown to join forces with Solo Sikoa. The OTC and The Samoan Werewolf had multiple interactions during the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline's feud. Since then, several fans and experts have expressed their desire to see the two go head-to-head.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Jacob Fatu could go "crazy" on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 and turn babyface. He claimed The Samoan Werewolf could then fight Sikoa at Backlash and possibly Money in the Bank before they both go in different directions. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old proposed that Reigns could turn heel again and enter a feud with Fatu heading into WrestleMania 42.

"Meanwhile, you have Roman Reigns over here, who can build as a heel and build as a heel and build as a heel. You can start to shift back in that direction until you get a WrestleMania 42 match between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns with Jacob as the babyface and Roman Reigns as the heel. I would love it," he said. [From 1:10:58 - 1:11:17]

The WWE analyst thinks the match could also happen at SummerSlam

On a previous episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed that a square-off between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns could take place at SummerSlam later this year.

The 41-year-old pointed out that the WWE premium live event is set to be a two-day stadium show.

"I mean, maybe you'll get it at SummerSlam. SummerSlam is two nights in a stadium. So, maybe SummerSlam will be the time to finally do Jacob vs. Roman," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu soon turns babyface and whether Roman Reigns will become a villain again.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

