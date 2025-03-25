Former WWE Champion claims he hates Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has made a big name for himself in WWE since his debut last June. He is among the most dominant performers on the roster. However, a popular star recently claimed that he hated The Samoan Werewolf.

The Bloodline member is currently involved in a heated rivalry with one-time WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters recently took to Instagram Stories to post a still from one of his matches against Jacob Fatu. In addition to the picture of himself flipping the latter off, Strowman noted that he hated Fatu.

"F U!!!! I HATE YOU!!!" he wrote.

You can check out the screenshot of Braun Strowman's Instagram Story below:

Braun Strowman sends a message to Jacob Fatu [Picture Courtesy: Strowman's Instagram Story]

Jacob Fatu locked horns with Strowman last week on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline member lost the match via DQ after his stablemate, Solo Sikoa, attacked Strowman.

The Bloodline members started assaulting the 41-year-old star after the match. Luckily for Braun, WWE United States Champion LA Knight entered the squared circle and helped Strowman fight off the heel faction. However, The Megastar will defend his title against the 6'8'' star this week.

Wrestling analyst proposes interesting direction for Jacob Fatu following WWE SmackDown loss to Braun Strowman

In a backstage segment after losing to Braun Strowman, Jacob Fatu looked absolutely furious with Solo Sikoa. He questioned the latter's action to increase the ever-growing tension between the stablemates.

Speaking on a recent edition of Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts noted he would like the wrestling promotion to keep building on the tension. He added that Fatu should also interfere in the United States Championship match slated for the upcoming edition of the blue brand's show.

"I would like to see the tension continue to build—Solo convinces Jacob, 'I was only trying to help, I was only trying to help,' and Jacob to continue believing him. I would like to see Jacob interfere in the United States Championship match on SmackDown next week between Braun Strowman and LA Knight," he said. [From 1:07:47 to 1:08:12]

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

Braun Strowman is searching for his first WWE title since 2020. He hasn't held any gold since losing the Universal Championship to The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at SummerSlam 2020. It will be interesting to see how he fares against LA Knight this Friday.

