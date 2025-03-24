Jacob Fatu's major WWE storyline could postpone program with 32-year-old star, says Sam Roberts

The WWE Universe has grown to like Jacob Fatu. Last Friday, he got disqualified in a United States Title number one contender's match against Braun Strowman. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa interfered on Fatu's behalf, leading to Strowman's win. Sam Roberts recently speculated about The Samoan Werewolf's immediate future.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu may be the ultimate destination, but Roberts feels Fatu will continue to be involved in the United States Championship picture. The Monster Among Men will lock horns with LA Knight next week at O2 Arena in London. Roberts believes Fatu will get involved in the contest.

The WWE analyst thinks Fatu and the 32-year-old Sikoa should lock horns at Backlash instead of WrestleMania 41. As for The Show of Shows, he hopes to see a major multi-man match for the US Title. On Notsam Wrestling, Roberts said:

"I would like to see the tension continue to build—Solo convinces Jacob, 'I was only trying to help, I was only trying to help,' and Jacob to continue believing him. I would like to see Jacob interfere in the United States Championship match on SmackDown next week between Braun Strowman and LA Knight." [From 1:07:47 to 1:08:12]

WWE analyst Sam Roberts proposes a scenario that turns Jacob Fatu into a monster babyface

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Solo Sikoa's shenanigans would eventually get to his Enforcer, but WWE could save it for the SmackDown after WrestleMania. Roberts added that if The Samoan Werewolf continued pursuing the United States Title and his cousin held him back again, his outburst would easily turn him into a monster babyface.

"I want Jacob Fatu to go crazy on the SmackDown after WrestleMania [after Solo Sikoa costs him yet another shot at becoming US Champion], and I want the Jacob Fatu babyface run to start, and I want Solo versus Jacob at Backlash." [From 1:10:32 to 1:10:45]

As seen in the Instagram Reel above, Fatu went berserk after Sikoa cost him the number one contender's match. WWE continues to plant seeds for an implosion and a potential babyface turn for The Samoan Werewolf.

