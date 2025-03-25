When is Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance? The OTC's schedule disclosed

Roman Reigns is now all set to lock horns against CM Punk & Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. The Original Tribal Chief made his return to Madison Square Garden and destroyed The Visionary and The Second City Saint. All three stars were also engaged in a heated brawl in last week's SmackDown which ignited massive interest among fans for this blockbuster `three-way bout.

In the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, CM Punk also hyped the Triple Threat Match by raising questions about Paul Heyman's loyalty toward the OTC. However, now the question arises when is Reigns set to make his next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion?

As per the updated schedule of the Original Tribal Chief, Reigns will appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Not only this but the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is also marked to be part of the first SmackDown show in April 2025. Additionally, Roman Reigns is also advertised to be part of RAW on April 7, 2025.

The OTC works a part-time schedule and doesn't often appear in the sports entertainment juggernaut, which makes these three back-to-back appearances great news for the WWE Universe. This also implies that in these three episodes, fans could see a major build to the Triple Threat Match heading into WrestleMania 41.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold when Roman Reigns appears on WWE television on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Why Roman Reigns must be extra careful heading into WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is surely one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion but the OTC must be extra careful for his WrestleMania 41 match and the biggest reason is Paul Heyman. When Reigns made his return at MSG and destroyed Seth Rollins, the Wiseman was seen checking on CM Punk in the ring, showing that Punk and Heyman still have a great bond.

Not only this, but The Second City Saint also hinted that Heyman was secretly working for him during SmackDown last week. This transpired when he thanked The Wiseman for serving the OTC to him on a silver platter.

Also during RAW this week, The Voice of the Voiceless stated how Heyman isn't only Roman Reigns' Wiseman. This hints that the 59-year-old could be playing a double game with the OTC and could secretly be working with CM Punk already.

All this gives the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion a valid reason to be extra careful.

