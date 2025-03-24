5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest episode of WWE RAW ended up with The Judgment Day standing tall in the squared circle. This happened when Dominik Mysterio and the villainous faction members were at ringside during the Bron Breakker vs Penta Intercontinental Championship match.

Dirty Dom attempted to aid Penta and even to recruit him, only to get a chair shot from him on his face. Lastly, Finn Balor arrived and destroyed Bron and Penta with a steel chair. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.

#5. A fatal four-way IC title match is seemingly confirmed

The conclusion of RAW this week seemingly confirms that Bron Breakker might be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41. With Balor and Dominik getting incorporated into Penta and Bron's storyline, it could probably lead to a fatal four-way IC title match at The Show of Shows.

A fatal four-way match at WrestleMania will indeed be a great booking decision for the mid-card championship.

#4. Paul Heyman is secretly working with CM Punk

CM Punk made his presence felt on the latest Netflix show where he hinted that Paul Heyman is seemingly working with him. The Second City Saint stated that the Wiseman isn't just Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

This hints that the Best in the World might eventually confirm that Heyman isn't loyal to Reigns, and something is surely going on between him and the Hall of Famer.

#3. Ric Flair might be back soon in WWE

John Cena once again ignited heat among the WWE Universe by dropping an electrifying heel promo. This time, the Franchise Player also cited the name of Ric Flair and how Cena's title win at WrestleMania 41 will make fans forget the name of the Nature Boy.

The inclusion of Flair in the storyline and the 16x World Champion mocking him subtly hints that WWE might soon incorporate Flair in this storyline. The legendary star could show his support for the American Nightmare in this WrestleMania showdown.

#2. Jimmy Uso could be part of the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41

Jimmy Uso made a surprise appearance on RAW this week and reunited with Jey Uso. This was the first time in almost two years that The Usos have competed as a tag team on television. Also, in the post-match, Jimmy rescued the YEET Master from an attack by Gunther. Backstage, Big Jim was showing his support to Jey and also delivered a tight slap on the face of the Ring General.

In addition, Jimmy Uso is set to lock horns with Gunther on WWE RAW next week. All this development indicates that Jimmy could be part of Jey Uso & Gunther's World title match at WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old star could probably appear at ringside to aid the YEET Master if Gunther tried to use any cheap tactics to retain the title.

#1. Finn Balor will soon end his ties with The Judgment Day

During the ending of WWE RAW, Finn Balor subtly confirmed that he will soon be ending his ties with Dominik Mysterio & The Judgment Day. This happened when Balor had a steel chair in his hands and was attacking Bron Breakker. For a few seconds, Dirty Dom and Balor came face to face, and the former Universal Champion hinted at attacking Dominik, too.

However, at the last moment, Balor switched things and instead handed over the chair to Dom. This shows that Finn Balor is just on the horizon of breaking up with the villainous faction in WWE.

