Gunther gets slapped hard by 39-year-old star; Sets up blockbuster match for RAW next week

Just moments ago, Gunther received the hardest possible slap across his face on RAW at the hands of a 39-year-old SmackDown star. In doing so, a blockbuster match was set up for next week.

This week on RAW, Gunther came out of nowhere after a reunited Usos defeated A-Town Down Under. He was involved in a moment in the ring where Jey Uso slipped, allowing the World Heavyweight Champion to capitalize. While the damage could've been worse and Jey managed to drive the Austrian star away, it left a mark on his confidence.

Jimmy and Jey Uso had a conversation about this, with Jimmy trying to light a fire under his brother before WrestleMania. He decided to square up to Gunther himself and went right to the face of the World Heavyweight Champion. After setting up a match for next week, the Austrian told Jimmy to make sure he doesn't slip like his brother. This prompted Jimmy to slap him across the face.

So it's official - Jimmy Uso will face the World Heavyweight Champion next week in a non-title match. The conversation between Jimmy and Jey was an interesting one, because Jey expressed his doubts about his ability to beat The Ring General at WrestleMania 41.

Jimmy told him that this version of Jey can't do it, but The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline and "Main Event" Jey Uso certainly can.

It was a fantastic segment on The Road to WrestleMania and had the fans hooked to the drama.

