  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Jey Uso reunites with SmackDown star over 630 days after their last match together

Jey Uso reunites with SmackDown star over 630 days after their last match together

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:01 GMT
A wholesome moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A wholesome moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Jey Uso's mystery tag team partner was revealed to be a pleasantly familiar face from SmackDown. The reunion marked their first televised match together in 632 days.

Ad

This week on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, Jey Uso faced A-Town Down Under in a tag team match just one week after crushing Austin Theory in just half a minute. Unfortunately for Theory, it was only a little bit better this week, but he ended up eating another pinfall.

This was because the mystery partner was none other than Jimmy Uso. The Usos reunited for a televised match together for the first time in 632 days - or the first time since Money in the Bank 2023 when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was a victorious effort for the Samoan twins, who looked like they didn't even lose a step. After the match, Gunther tried to take Jey out, but this week, his efforts backfired.

It was an emotional reunion for the two brothers. They technically reunited during a series of live event matches last December, but it was nearly 630 days between their last televised tag team match.

A lot has happened since then and it's incredible to see how far both brothers have come in that time.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी