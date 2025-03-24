Jey Uso reunites with SmackDown star over 630 days after their last match together

Jey Uso's mystery tag team partner was revealed to be a pleasantly familiar face from SmackDown. The reunion marked their first televised match together in 632 days.

This week on RAW in Glasgow, Scotland, Jey Uso faced A-Town Down Under in a tag team match just one week after crushing Austin Theory in just half a minute. Unfortunately for Theory, it was only a little bit better this week, but he ended up eating another pinfall.

This was because the mystery partner was none other than Jimmy Uso. The Usos reunited for a televised match together for the first time in 632 days - or the first time since Money in the Bank 2023 when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns.

It was a victorious effort for the Samoan twins, who looked like they didn't even lose a step. After the match, Gunther tried to take Jey out, but this week, his efforts backfired.

It was an emotional reunion for the two brothers. They technically reunited during a series of live event matches last December, but it was nearly 630 days between their last televised tag team match.

A lot has happened since then and it's incredible to see how far both brothers have come in that time.

