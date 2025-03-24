3 Reasons why The Usos reunited on WWE RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, the Usos reunited in a tag bout for the first year after almost one and a half years. This happened when Jimmy Uso walked out along with Jey as his mystery tag team partner and helped him defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Ad

The legendary tag team emerged victorious by connecting the 1-D finishing maneuver. Post-match, Gunther tried to take down Jey Uso but Jimmy made the save. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Usos reunited on WWE RAW this week.

#3. Jimmy Uso has no clear path for WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Jimmy Uso came out on the red brand and reunited with Jey because he probably doesn't have a clear path for The Showcase of The Immortals this year. Earlier, Jimmy was engaged in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre and later, initiated his pursuit for the United States Championship but failed in the same on WWE SmackDown.

So, with the star not having any clear WrestleMania storyline, WWE could have preferred to use Jimmy on the red brand for a reunion of The Usos. At least, this Usos reunion will keep some buzz around the Big Jim name ahead of The Show of the Shows.

Ad

#2. To support The YEET Master

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are not just a legendary tag team in WWE but are also twins in real life. The YEET Master is currently heading for the biggest match of his life when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. As a show of support, The Usos might have reunited on WWE RAW this week.

A reunion like this shows that Big Jim will always have the back of Jey, which could always boost the morale of the Samoan twin.

Ad

#1. Jimmy Uso was engaged in the Gunther-Jey storyline earlier on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a previous episode of the blue brand, The Ring General was engaged in a conversation with Jimmy Uso. The World Heavyweight Champion confronted Jimmy and tried to manipulate him against The YEET Master but this only resulted in a failure. Hence, with the previous reference to Big Jim in Jey and Gunther's storyline, his inclusion in tonight's show makes sense.

Even in the post-match segment, when the Imperium Leader tried to destroy Jey Uso, Jimmy was the one who made the save and brought the steel chair into the ring. All this clears that The Usos are still reunited and Jimmy is a supporter of his brother for the world title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE