Roman Reigns main-eventing WrestleMania 42 in 2026 with WWE SmackDown star is possible, says Sam Roberts

Roman Reigns has main-evented several WrestleManias over the past few years. WWE analyst and host Sam Roberts recently claimed the OTC could do the same next year against a SmackDown Superstar.

Jacob Fatu is one of the most promising superstars in WWE today. Many experts expect him to have a quick rise to the top. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested The Samoan Werewolf could turn on his leader, Solo Sikoa, and have a heated feud where he would come out on top. He added that the next step for the 32-year-old star would be to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns.

The 41-year-old analyst claimed the anticipated square-off between the OTC and The Samoan Werewolf could headline WrestleMania 42 next year:

"I feel like, if done the right way, that Roman vs. Jacob Fatu could even be something that main events WrestleMania 42. I mean, if you lay that it the right way and you have Jacob doing whatever he's gonna do after he takes Solo off TV and just the rise of Jacob, then Jacob vs. Solo and then we slowly get to Jacob vs. Roman, I absolutely think," he said.

While the RAW Talk host pointed out that the match could take place at SummerSlam, he disclosed that he believes the storyline between Fatu and Reigns could be stretched out to next year's Show of Shows. He claimed that it could even end with the OG Bloodline, including Sikoa, finally reuniting.

"I mean, maybe you'll get it at SummerSlam. SummerSlam is two nights in a stadium. So, maybe SummerSlam will be the time to finally do Jacob vs. Roman. But I think it could even be stretched out all the way to next year's WrestleMania and then you finally have The Bloodline all back together, including Solo, with Roman on top," he added. [19:40 - 20:39]

Wrestling veteran also wants Roman Reigns to feud with Jacob Fatu in WWE

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan also discussed the future of The Bloodline storyline. The WCW legend claimed that WWE had dragged it out for too long.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old expressed his desire to see Roman Reigns feud with Jacob Fatu at some point:

"That was my favorite storyline but it just dragged too long. I think now if they're gonna do something, just do something between Jacob and Roman," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the two WWE Superstars will eventually cross paths in this Samoan tale.

