Jacob Fatu and allies to destroy major WWE star and take him off television in scenario suggested by analyst

The Bloodline storyline has taken a massive turn, with Roman Reigns beating Solo Sikoa to retrieve the Ula Fala on WWE RAW. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where Sikoa would turn babyface and reunite with the OG Bloodline.

Following Reigns' defeat against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Sikoa assumed control of The Bloodline, adding Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to the faction while eliminating Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. However, the former Tribal Chief lost the Ula Fala to The OTC earlier this month, leading to the future of the new Bloodline becoming subject to speculation.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Sikoa was supposed to address his loss to the former Undisputed WWE Champion. However, he left the ring without saying a word, leaving Tama and Fatu alone. The latter then cut a promo in which he seemingly teased going on a solo run. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested Fatu could embark on a reign of terror with the Tongans by his side. Meanwhile, he proposed a scenario to turn Sikoa babyface.

He claimed The Samoan Werewolf and his allies could turn on their leader after the latter acknowledges Reigns and put him through a table to take him out of action for a while, the same way they did with Paul Heyman:

"They attack him, put him through the table, he's off TV for a while so that we can get to the point where Solo comes out, maybe the new Bloodline is attacking whoever it is, LA Knight, Braun Strowman, whatever good guys they're attacking. And Solo Sikoa comes out and makes the save and then I think the final step will be Solo Sikoa finding himself in somewhat of a similar position Roman Reigns is in where Roman Reigns doesn't have as many friends as maybe he would have if he had behaved differently over the three and a half years that he was world champion," he said.

The 41-year-old added that with Sikoa as a babyface, he could fall victim to another attack by Fatu and his gang. While no one saved him the first time, this time, The Usos and maybe Reigns could come to his rescue. However, the WWE analyst insisted The Samoan Werewolf must come out on top in his rivalry with Sikoa to set up a feud with The OTC:

"Well, now Solo Sikoa may be a good guy, maybe he's trying to stop Jacob Fatu in his reign of terror but he doesn't have any friends. The next beatdown happens, they try to put him off TV again and that's when The Usos, maybe Roman Reigns as well, make the save. But I think, ultimately, it ends with Jacob proving dominant over Solo because the next step is Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu." [18:33 - 19:39]

Jacob Fatu will face Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

This weekend, Jacob Fatu is set to compete in his second televised singles match since he arrived in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has a massive challenge ahead of him as he goes one-on-one with The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that Fatu would emerge victorious in the anticipated clash:

"I think Jacob Fatu wins this match and the headline is 'Look at what Jacob was able to do to even Braun Strowman.' This has nothing to do with size. This has nothing to do with stature. This has nothing to do with anything except when the bell rings and Jacob Fatu has permission to fight, whoever is in there with him is in grave danger. I think that this is one of those, like, everybody's on notice type of matches that 2025 is gonna be a huge year for Jacob Fatu," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for The Samoan Werewolf in 2025.

