Jacob Fatu dropped a massive hint about his future during his promo on WWE SmackDown, says analyst

A WWE anaylst recently discussed Jacob Fatu's promo on SmackDown last Friday. He claimed The Samoan Werewolf dropped a massive hint about his future.

Fatu debuted on SmackDown last year to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. He soon became Sikoa's Enforcer. However, he has been out of control since The Street Champion of the Island lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut on Netflix. Last Friday, The Samoan Werewolf cut a promo after the former NXT North American Champion left the ring without addressing his loss to Reigns, putting multiple superstars on notice. Fatu said he was just getting started.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed Fatu referring only to himself and not to The Bloodline as a group in his promo hinted at him going on a solo run.

"What struck me was that he didn't say, 'We're just getting started.' He didn't say, 'The Bloodline is just getting started.' He didn't say, 'Solo Sikoa is just getting started.' Jacob Fatu, with Tama Tonga behind him, once Solo leaves the building, is now not speaking for Solo Sikoa, not speaking for the orders of The Bloodline, not speaking to the mission that The Bloodline has in front of them. Solo Sikoa has left and he's left Jacob Fatu with the opportunity where really, I would say for the first time, Jacob is speaking for himself. He didn't say we, he said I, 'I'm just getting started,'" Roberts said. [8:08 - 8:56]

Jacob Fatu will face Braun Strowman at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu is set to square off with Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event in his second-ever singles match since his arrival in WWE. In his first one-on-one bout, The Samoan Werewolf defeated Jey Uso on SmackDown last November.

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said the anticipated showdown was a great "launch point" for Fatu's singles run.

"I thought it was awesome that they put him [Jacob Fatu] and Braun Strowman in there together. That's a great launch point. People give a sh**. That's a bona fide babyface. It was a good, good decision to make. And now we get to see Jacob really be a heel because he can do everything right against Braun Strowman but it is not going to work. Now we get to see what he's going to do, outside of just being good."

It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Werewolf can overcome The Monster of All Monsters in Texas.

