The birth of a new Bloodline; Putting WWE on notice - 4 Possible finishes for Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event

After a tantalizing faceoff on WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu will battle Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. The two behemoths have crossed paths a few times before but will finally square off in a match between monsters.

The huge showdown will also mark The New Bloodline's first match without Solo Sikoa. Instead of addressing the WWE Universe after losing Tribal Combat, he simply left Fatu and Tama Tonga in the ring without uttering a word.

What can fans expect when Godzilla meets King Kong in San Antonio? The next four finishes are possible when Jacob Fatu clashes with Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Hikuleo debuts to help Jacob Fatu

One possible ending between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu could see the much-anticipated debut of Hikuleo. The former New Japan wrestling star has been reportedly signed to WWE for months but is yet to make his debut.

With how things played out on SmackDown, Hikuleo could emerge during the match to help Fatu win and join his side in yet another new Bloodline. The Bloodline angle has been about members overtaking the previous regime.

If WWE is going to form another version under The Samoan Werewolf, this could be the direction that finally introduces Hikuleo to the fans. They could be the most dangerous Bloodline to date.

#3. Braun Strowman hands Fatu his first televised loss in WWE

The Monster of All Monsters could use a big win to kick off 2025 (Image Credit: WWE.com)

This will be Fatu's first match separate from Solo Sikoa's guidance. Fatu should win the match one way or another, but Strowman also needs a big win.

Braun could withstand a fiery onslaught from the Samoan and hand Fatu his first singles defeat on TV. This would then set up a likely face-off during the Royal Rumble match, with Fatu getting revenge on the former Universal Champion.

It could also set up a series of matches between the two in the coming months. Strowman still has plenty of gas in the tank and shouldn’t be walked over.

#2. Jacob Fatu squashes a Monster at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jacob Fatu could make a huge statement with a squash win over Braun Strowman (Image Credit: WWE.com)

If WWE really wants to make a huge impact with Jacob Fatu, they could have him squash Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters has been in and out of the lineup since last summer due to various ailments.

To sell how dangerous Fatu is, he could beat The Monster Among Men in under five minutes without any outside help. This will paint him as even more of a wildcard and dangerous threat heading into WrestleMania season.

Solo already has a definitive win over John Cena on his resume. While beating Strowman doesn't mean the same in terms of standing in history, it is a physical achievement only a few have been able to accomplish in WWE.

#1. Solo Sikoa causes Jacob Fatu to lose

Solo Sikoa walking out on SmackDown and leaving Fatu and Tama Tonga in the ring could cause another shift in Bloodline dynamics. He never gave his allies a good reason why he refused to speak on SmackDown.

Fatu was clearly affected but decided to take the opportunity to put the roster on notice. This could lead to the former Tribal Chief emerging at Saturday Night's Main Event to cost his one-time follower.

Sikoa may decide to take out his frustrations on The Samoan Werewolf after losing at WarGames and in Tribal Combat.

Fatu acted without Sikoa's orders and he could see that as defiance. That in turn could set the two up for a big match at WrestleMania and a potential reunion with Roman Reigns for Solo.

