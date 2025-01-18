Mark Henry says Jacob Fatu has to put up or shut up following WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu has found himself in the role of David for a change on WWE SmackDown. His Goliath is former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels that this time around, The Samoan Werewolf needs to put his money where his mouth is because The Monster Among All Monsters can stop him in his tracks if the latter wants.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man noted how Jacob Fatu has always been delivering, but he has not gotten to work with a behemoth like Braun Strowman. A match between these two has been booked for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, scheduled for January 25.

"I thought it was awesome that they put him [Jacob Fatu] and Braun Strowman in there together. That's a great launch point. People give a sh**. That's a bonafide babyface. It was a good, good decision to make. And now we get to see Jacob really be a heel because he can do everything right against Braun Strowman but it is not going to work. Now we get to see what he's going to do, outside of just being good," Mark Henry said. [From 25:21 to 25:58]

Check out Henry's comments in the podcast below:

The World's Strongest Man shared a personal story and how Jacob Fatu's "redemption" since arriving at WWE had been a blast to witness.

Has Jacob Fatu taken over as The Bloodline's new leader?

Solo Sikoa returned to WWE SmackDown after suffering a colossal loss to Roman Reigns on the premiere of RAW on Netflix.

Although it appeared Sikoa, Fatu, and Tama Tonga were all on the same page, the former NXT North American Champion simply walked away when the live audience jeered him. This led to The Samoan Werewolf taking charge and cutting a promo, which was followed by interferences from LA Knight and Braun Strowman.

Mark Henry called Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, "men in the wastelands," after Solo Sikoa lost the Tribal Combat Match to Roman Reigns:

"You know, it felt to me like, Solo wanted to say, 'It's over.' But rather than be allowed to do so, they booed the hell out of him. Still the bad guy. And rather than address it, he just went, 'You know what? Sc**w y'all. Here you go.' He walked out. There is no Bloodline 2.0. [...] To be pretty much, men in the wastelands," Henry said, referring to the fate of the remaining members of The Bloodline. [From 23:36 to 23:40]

Henry went on to speculate that they are all free men now and that they all have to fend for themselves. It remains to be seen how WWE books The Bloodline Saga going forward.

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the Busted Open podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

