3 Consequences for Solo Sikoa after walking out on the new Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

During this week's WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa made his first appearance since his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match. After his entrance, the former Ula Fala holder grabbed the mic but left the ring without saying a word, leaving fans and even Jacob Fatu puzzled.

Fatu attempted to quell the negative crowd reaction, hoping Solo would speak. In this article, we will discuss three potential consequences for Sikoa after walking out on the new Bloodline during this week's WWE SmackDown.

#3. Jacob Fatu might soon turn against Solo Sikoa

Jacob Fatu's reaction to Solo Sikoa's walkout showcased his displeasure with the actions of the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. One potential consequence could be Jacob turning against Solo on WWE SmackDown.

The 32-year-old star might highlight how Solo first lost to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW Netflix's debut show and subsequently disrespected the new Bloodline members by walking out.

Feeling dishonored, Jacob Fatu could decide to oppose Solo, taking over The Bloodline on SmackDown.

#2. Roman Reigns might not take him back into the faction

Solo Sikoa had previously stated that if Roman Reigns regained the Ula Fala from him, he would acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief. Now that Reigns possesses the prestigious necklace, it's likely that Solo might soon confront him, ready to acknowledge him as the Only Tribal Chief.

However, it's possible that Roman will refuse to reintegrate Solo into the faction, opting to distance himself from the former NXT North American Champion. The OTC could assert that he can no longer trust Solo, despite the potential acknowledgment. Hence, he cannot allow him back into The Bloodline.

#1. Solo Sikoa will become vulnerable on WWE SmackDown

Following Solo Sikoa's walkout, if the new Bloodline does not support his actions, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief will become vulnerable on SmackDown. With no backing from either his faction or the OG Bloodline, Solo will find himself an easy target.

This vulnerability could make him a prime target for Drew McIntyre, who has unfinished business with him. Before their Tribal Combat match, McIntyre had mentioned how he would handle Solo after dealing with Roman Reigns.

Now that Reigns has defeated the 32-year-old star, The Scottish Warrior could shift his focus to the Samoan powerhouse. He could target him while he is at his most vulnerable and could finally take vengeance for The Street Champion's interference way back at Clash at the Castle 2022.

