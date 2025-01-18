  • home icon
3 Reasons why Solo Sikoa walked out on The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Modified Jan 18, 2025 04:10 GMT
Solo Sikoa said nothing on recent SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE on X]
Solo Sikoa walked out without a word on SmackDown tonight [Image credits: WWE on X]

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa finally made his return to the blue brand and engaged in a segment with The New Bloodline. This happened when Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso and interrupted his match against Carmelo.

Soon after, the former Ula Fala owner made his way to the ring and grabbed the mic. However, he left the arena without uttering a word, sparking curiosity among fans about the reason for Solo's actions.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Solo walked out on The New Bloodline on SmackDown this week.

#3. To generate curiosity among fans for Solo Sikoa

One of the reasons why Solo Sikoa walked out without saying a word could be that WWE intends to generate more buzz around his name. Many fans were genuinely excited for tonight's SmackDown, eager to hear what was next for Solo following his Ula Fala loss.

It's possible that this could be the rationale behind Sikoa's actions in walking out on The New Bloodline on WWE SmackDown this week. He could be in a dilemma, having said he would acknowledge Roman Reigns if he won their bout previously, but now that the time has come, he could be in two minds about the next step.

#2. It's a part of the last-minute change by WWE

Recently, WrestleVotes disclosed that the topic of Solo Sikoa walking out had been a major debate backstage, as earlier plans were completely different. The source affirmed that the original plan was to have Solo open the show and address his loss against Roman Reigns.

However, it appears that the walkout of the former Ula Fala holder was a last-minute change. It's possible that Triple H has something big planned, which could be why he preferred to have Solo walk out on his Bloodline members during this week's show.

#1. To create tension among The New Bloodline

Another reason why Solo Sikoa decided to walk out on The New Bloodline without saying a word could be that WWE intends to generate tension within the faction after their leader lost to Roman in a big match. Even as the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief left the arena, The Samoan Werewolf was watching him, seemingly confused by his actions.

However, Jacob later blamed the live crowd, suggesting that their boos changed Solo Sikoa's decision. Meanwhile, this could create tensions within Bloodline 2.0, as he might not communicate with anyone the reason for his silence.

This could result in Fatu growing increasingly angry, eventually leading to the potential implosion of The New Bloodline. The upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown will provide a clearer picture of what's next in the Bloodline saga, especially for Solo Sikoa and his men.

Edited by Harish Raj S
