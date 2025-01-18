Solo Sikoa's plan changed after loss to Roman Reigns in WWE; conflict backstage about what's next - Reports

There appears to be conflict surrounding plans for what's next for Solo Sikoa after his loss to Roman Reigns. Plans were changed for WWE SmackDown tonight.

As per a report by WrestleVotes, there was a lot of debate over what Solo Sikoa was set to do next after his loss to Roman Reigns. There was conflict and debates over how the star would return to address his future. The original plan for the night was apparently for the star to open the show and address his loss to Roman Reigns.

That didn't happen; instead, Rey Mysterio opened. Later, after his team attacked Jimmy Uso, Sikoa came out. He held the mic but said little and left again.

As a result, there's still no answer to the question.

"That Solo Sikoa segment was a hot topic of debate within creative today. The original rundown this morning had Solo opening the show to address his loss to Roman. #SmackDown."

It seems that WWE is leaving its options open regarding what will happen next with Sikoa, given that the star still has a long way to go. The star may want to go after Reigns again, but that does not seem to be what's next. The next few weeks should reveal more about him.

