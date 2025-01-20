Result of Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event predicted by WWE analyst

Jacob Fatu is set to go head-to-head with Braun Strowman this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Sam Roberts recently predicted the result of the anticipated square-off.

The Samoan Werewolf has only competed in one televised singles match since he arrived on the scene in the Stamford-based company. The Bloodline member defeated Jey Uso on an episode of WWE SmackDown last November. Fatu now faces a huge challenge as he clashes with The Monster of All Monsters. Before taking a short break reportedly due to illness, Strowman was on a roll as he scored victories over Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory after his move to the blue brand.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that Strowman would suffer defeat at the hands of Fatu. He claimed the victory would put everyone on notice that 2025 would be a huge year for The Samoan Werewolf:

"I think Jacob Fatu wins this match and the headline is 'Look at what Jacob was able to do to even Braun Strowman.' This has nothing to do with size. This has nothing to do with stature. This has nothing to do with anything except when the bell rings and Jacob Fatu has permission to fight, whoever is in there with him is in grave danger. I think that this is one of those, like, everybody's on notice type of matches that 2025 is gonna be a huge year for Jacob Fatu," Roberts said. [28:47 - 29:26]

WWE analyst expects a phenomenal performance from Jacob Fatu in the Royal Rumble 2025

Jacob Fatu is expected to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble this year for the first time in his career. On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts claimed The Samoan Werewolf could play a massive role in the historic 30-man match.

The 41-year-old stated that he would not be shocked if Jacob Fatu eliminated 11 WWE Superstars by himself at this year's 'Rumble.

"I would not be shocked at all to see Jacob Fatu get that, you know, Big Daddy Cool Diesel/ Kane/ whatever position in the Royal Rumble where he comes out and eliminates like 11 people. Wouldn't shock me one bit if that position belonged to Jacob Fatu this year," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if Roberts' prediction for the 32-year-old WWE Superstar will come true.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

