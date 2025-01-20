  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • WWE SmackDown star could eliminate 11 superstars from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, says Sam Roberts

WWE SmackDown star could eliminate 11 superstars from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, says Sam Roberts

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 20, 2025 19:38 GMT
Who will win the 2025 Men
Who will win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble? (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE Superstar is expected to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time this year. WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed the aforementioned star could single-handedly eliminate 11 other competitors.

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest-rising stars in the Stamford-based company. The Samoan Werewolf debuted last year to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The 32-year-old is now expected to participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts made a bold prediction about Fatu's potential performance in the match.

The 41-year-old claimed Fatu could be put into a Kane-like spot in the Royal Rumble, pointing out that he would not be surprised if he eliminated 11 other superstars:

also-read-trending Trending
"I would not be shocked at all to see Jacob Fatu get that, you know, Big Daddy Cool Diesel/Kane/whatever position in the Royal Rumble where he comes out and eliminates like 11 people. Wouldn't shock me one bit if that position belonged to Jacob Fatu this year," he said. [28:01 - 28:19]
youtube-cover

The WWE analyst thinks Jacob Fatu will have a solo run

Since joining WWE, Jacob Fatu has been part of The Bloodline. However, Sam Roberts now believes The Samoan Werewolf is set to go on a solo run after seemingly dropping a hint in his promo on SmackDown last Friday.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that Fatu stated he was just getting started without mentioning his group or leader, stating that he was speaking for himself for the first time:

"What struck me was that he didn't say, 'We're just getting started.' He didn't say, 'The Bloodline is just getting started.' He didn't say, 'Solo Sikoa is just getting started.' Jacob Fatu, with Tama Tonga behind him, once Solo leaves the building, is now not speaking for Solo Sikoa, not speaking for the orders of The Bloodline, not speaking to the mission that The Bloodline has in front of them. Solo Sikoa has left and he's left Jacob Fatu with the opportunity where really, I would say for the first time, Jacob is speaking for himself," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Jacob Fatu in 2025.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी