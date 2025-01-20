WWE SmackDown star could eliminate 11 superstars from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, says Sam Roberts

A WWE Superstar is expected to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match for the first time this year. WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed the aforementioned star could single-handedly eliminate 11 other competitors.

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest-rising stars in the Stamford-based company. The Samoan Werewolf debuted last year to join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The 32-year-old is now expected to participate in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts made a bold prediction about Fatu's potential performance in the match.

The 41-year-old claimed Fatu could be put into a Kane-like spot in the Royal Rumble, pointing out that he would not be surprised if he eliminated 11 other superstars:

"I would not be shocked at all to see Jacob Fatu get that, you know, Big Daddy Cool Diesel/Kane/whatever position in the Royal Rumble where he comes out and eliminates like 11 people. Wouldn't shock me one bit if that position belonged to Jacob Fatu this year," he said. [28:01 - 28:19]

The WWE analyst thinks Jacob Fatu will have a solo run

Since joining WWE, Jacob Fatu has been part of The Bloodline. However, Sam Roberts now believes The Samoan Werewolf is set to go on a solo run after seemingly dropping a hint in his promo on SmackDown last Friday.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that Fatu stated he was just getting started without mentioning his group or leader, stating that he was speaking for himself for the first time:

"What struck me was that he didn't say, 'We're just getting started.' He didn't say, 'The Bloodline is just getting started.' He didn't say, 'Solo Sikoa is just getting started.' Jacob Fatu, with Tama Tonga behind him, once Solo leaves the building, is now not speaking for Solo Sikoa, not speaking for the orders of The Bloodline, not speaking to the mission that The Bloodline has in front of them. Solo Sikoa has left and he's left Jacob Fatu with the opportunity where really, I would say for the first time, Jacob is speaking for himself," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Jacob Fatu in 2025.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

