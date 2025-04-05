Roman Reigns has subtly confirmed he will retire as The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has yet again had to face a shocking setback leading up to his WWE WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw The Best in the World finally revealing the favor he sought from Paul Heyman.

Punk kicked this week’s SmackDown off, thanking his hometown crowd of Chicago. Paul Heyman entered the ring and asked The Second City Saint the favor he wanted as it affected his bond with his Tribal Chief. The former WWE Champion said he would reveal it before Roman Reigns.

In the main event segment, Roman Reigns appeared backstage in his car without responding to his Wiseman, went directly to the ring, and called out CM Punk to finally reveal the favor he wanted. However, Seth Rollins chose to come out and tell Reigns he wanted to hear what Punk wanted, and the last one to enter the ring was the Second City Saint.

Punk finally revealed that in favor of helping Reigns and his Bloodline at Survivor Series 2024, he wanted Paul Heyman to be in his corner instead of Reigns at 'Mania. The OTC asked the Hall of Famer to deny it. However, Paul Heyman shockingly accepted Punk’s offer, leaving Reigns perplexed. Reigns tried to confront his Wiseman, but CM Punk attacked The Undisputed Tribal Chief from behind.

With the confirmation of Heyman being in Punk’s corner, it might be confirmed that Roman Reigns will be retiring as “Tribal Chief” at WrestleMania 41. Last year, he inducted Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame, where, in a heartfelt speech, Roman spoiled that the day Wiseman is not at his corner, he will no longer be “Tribal Chief.”

This year will be the first time Heyman will not be cornering Reigns since he adopted the Tribal Chief character. This confirms that Reigns may retire the legendary persona at The Showcase of Immortals.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative, and the fans have to wait to find out how the triple threat saga unfolds.

WWE analyst supports a shocking ending for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk’s WrestleMania match

All three superstars involved in the WrestleMania Triple Threat bout are evenly well-rounded and dangerous inside the squared circle, making it difficult to pick a clear winner. Paul Heyman's being in Punk’s corner has made it interesting, as fans will see Paul in the dilemma of choosing between Reigns and Punk.

However, things took a shocking turn when Paul Heyman surprised the world by betraying both Reigns and Punk and revealing Seth Rollins as a new client. While speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts supported the theory that Rollins was a secret Heyman guy.

“There are some people wildly speculating. I saw a graphic on Instagram. What if Paul Heyman has to do the favor by being in Punk's corner, so Roman Reigns already feels betrayed, and then Heyman betrays Punk and is in the corner of Seth Rollins? What if at the end of that match, Seth Rollins wins because Rollins is the newest Heyman guy? Doesn't work for me. I don't think that would be it, and it won't be where I would go, but is there a possibility? Hell yeah, it's a possibility. Is it worth talking about? Absolutely," Roberts said.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see who will stand tall with their hand raised as the winner at the Night One main event between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns.

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More