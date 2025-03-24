Newest Paul Heyman guy may be revealed at WrestleMania in huge twist in major match, says WWE analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is expected to be at WrestleMania 41 as his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed The Wiseman may reveal the newest 'Paul Heyman guy' in a huge twist at the Show of Shows.

As the Triple Threat Match was made official last Friday after Punk, Reigns, and Rollins brawled on SmackDown, many have been speculating where Heyman's loyalty lies. Although the Hall of Famer is the OTC's Wiseman, The Second City Saint was his former client. Heyman also owes a favor to Punk for recruiting him to team with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series last November. Hence, some suggested The Best in the World could cash in his favor to have The Wiseman in his corner instead of him being in Reigns' at WrestleMania.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts acknowledged another scenario where The Wiseman would betray both Reigns and Punk to reveal Rollins as the newest 'Paul Heyman guy.' Although the 41-year-old analyst pointed out that he was not a fan of that scenario, he stated that it could possibly happen:

"There are some people wildly speculating. I saw a graphic on Instagram. What if Paul Heyman has to do the favor by being in Punk's corner, so Roman Reigns already feels betrayed, and then Heyman betrays Punk and is in the corner of Seth Rollins? What if at the end of that match, Seth Rollins wins because Rollins is the newest Heyman guy? Doesn't work for me. I don't think that would be it and it won't be where I would go but is there a possibility? Hell yeah, it's a possibility. Is it worth talking about? Absolutely," he said. [33:01 - 33:29]

The WWE analyst proposed another scenario for the Triple Threat Match

On the same episode of Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested a few other possible scenarios for the upcoming Triple Threat Match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

One of Roberts' proposed scenarios would see CM Punk cash in his favor to have Paul Heyman in his corner, win the match, and then challenge John Cena after the latter potentially dethrones Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows:

"If you've got the favor in play, which I think could be Paul Heyman has to be in the corner of CM Punk, maybe CM Punk wins. And if CM Punk wins and John Cena wins the title, do you go forward to CM Punk vs. John Cena for the title?" He said.

It would be interesting to see how the storyline between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk develops heading into WrestleMania.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

