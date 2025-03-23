Paul Heyman breaks silence after Bologna serenades Roman Reigns

Chaos erupted on this week's live SmackDown from Bologna, Italy. The episode saw great matches like Los Garza vs. The Street Profits and a heated brawl between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk to close out the night. After the show ended, The Wiseman took to his Instagram story to appreciate the Italian crowd.

The main event of this week's SmackDown was the segment between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk. Reigns was first to make his entrance and was interrupted by Seth Rollins and Punk not long after.

The Second City Saint then launched an all-out assault on both Roman and Seth. This led to a brawl after which all three men had to be separated from each other by security. The segment was very well received by the crowd. After the event, Heyman thanked the fans via his Instagram stories.

"Bologna loves, respects, venerates, appreciates and recognizes the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman!"

"Sing at the top of your lungs, Bologna!" (Heyman's Instagram story text translated via Google.)

Fans are eager to see who emerges victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All when these three men go head to head with each other.

Roman Reigns to compete in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania

The Tribal Chief made his return to WWE on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago when he interfered in the Steel Cage match between Seth and Punk. He destroyed both men to end the show. On this week's SmackDown, all three men got into a brawl again.

After the show, it was made official that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk would get a chance to destroy each other in Vegas in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. Triple H took to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the match.

"All three of these men have dominated our industry... They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion... and they all cannot wait to beat the other on The Grandest Stage of Them All.; Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania," Hunter on Instagram.

All three men have a lot of momentum riding with them and fans are curious to see who walks out victorious at 'Mania in less than a month.

