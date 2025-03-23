Unseen footage shows Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk insulting Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

A fan-recorded clip from the latest edition of SmackDown showed Seth Rollins going off on Roman Reigns during CM Punk's promo. The segment ended with all three men brawling with each other as the show went off the air.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will collide in a blockbuster Triple Threat match. Many fans are calling it the biggest Triple Threat match ever and are incredibly excited to witness the spectacle at The Show of Shows.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk engaged in a war of words. As expected, the verbal exchange led to a massive brawl among the three WWE Superstars. Now, a fan-shot piece of footage is going viral on X, in which The Visionary can be seen scolding Reigns during Punk's promo. When Punk told Reigns he saved him and his family in the Men's WarGames match, Rollins was seen mouthing "I told you" at Reigns.

Ad

Trending

Check out the footage below:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seth Rollins hates CM Punk more than Roman Reigns

In an interview on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams earlier this year, Rollins made it known that he loves the OTC. The Visionary then went on a heated rant about his hatred for Punk.

Check out his comments below:

“CM Punk, I want the worst for him. I want the world to crumble around him. Because he’s a selfish sc*mbag. Punk is the king of narcissism. He’s a guy who’s a gaslighter, he’s a narcissist, and he’s a person who has for years, because he wasn’t in WWE for a while, he left and then he came back, he left, and when he was gone, he just tore this company down, WWE, took our business. He said, ‘This place is terrible, I want it to fail.’ Then, over the past few years, things start getting good, we start making money, we start getting new fans, and somebody decides they want to jump back on. They want to jump back on the ship." [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Rollins will have a chance to embarrass Punk at The Grandest Stage of Them All this April. He will do everything in his power to make sure Punk doesn't leave 'Mania with his hand held high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback