Top AEW star surprisingly ‘likes’ a post mocking Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40

A newly-signed top AEW star surprised everyone with his recent social media activity, as he liked a post on X/Twitter mocking Cody Rhodes after the latter potentially got replaced from the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The top AEW star would be the new signing Will Ospreay. Although Ospreay signed a full-time contract with Tony Khan's promotion at the 2023 Full Gear Pay-Per-View, he is still yet to join the roster after his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be up later this month. Meanwhile, Will garnered attention from fans with his recent social media activity.

The Aerial Assassin liked a tweet mocking WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, Cody confronted Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown and said he was coming after him but not at WrestleMania 40, eventually bringing out The Rock.

Therefore, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is expected to be made official for WrestleMania 40, while Cody is seemingly out of the picture. A fan shared a funny meme on X/Twitter, in which The American Nightmare is seen to be gifted the 'Stardust' attire. Interestingly, Will Ospreay liked the tweet, which fans took notice of.

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes on The Rock taking his WrestleMania 40 spot

Prior to the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Cody Rhodes sat down in an interview with Bleacher Report after he was revealed to be on the cover of the WWE 2K24 video game. Here is what The American Nightmare said about The Rock potentially taking away his WrestleMania 40 spot:

"You mentioned 'The Great One' The Rock, nothing but respect for him. I went and saw 'Jungle Cruise,' I'm a Rock fan. I don't think he's the type that would come in and meddle with a story that's been being told over the past two years. I think he's probably up to something else, but you never know with WWE. I'll be watching just like everybody else when I'm not wrestling." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It seems like The Rock is probably taking Cody's spot and facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell how things play out going forward.

