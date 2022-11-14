Top AEW star takes a cheeky dig at Tony Khan after 2-month absence from the company

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro has taken a cheeky shot at his home promotion and Tony Khan following his prolonged absence from the company.

2022 has been a stop-start year for The Redeemer as he has not been able to pick up the momentum that he had when he was the TNT Champion in 2021, wrestling in only four matches since the start of the year.

In light of not being on TV for the past two months, a fan on Twitter called @JayStricklandJS made a custom movie highlighting some of Miro's best work in AEW. The Redeemer himself saw the tweet and responded with this:

"Remember that guy?" tweeted @ToBeMiro.

The former TNT Champion's last match in All Elite Wrestling came at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4 2022, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on the House of Black.

However, due to Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews taking time away from the company, that story has been scrapped. When will Miro return to All Elite Wrestling? Only time will tell!

Even Miro's wife has been looking for him since he's been away from AEW

It seems as if the former TNT Champion has been absent from his home life as well, as his wife CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, asked her Twitter followers if she had seen her husband as his 'hot flexible wife' is looking for him.

The former TNT Champion has been out and about, though, as he recently attended a wedding where he reunited with WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. However, at the time of writing, there is no official word on when AEW fans will see Miro back in action.

What would you like All Elite Wrestling to do with Miro when he returns? Let us know in the comments section down below!

