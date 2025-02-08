Top AEW star takes a massive shot at Triple H

Triple H has become a prominent figure in the world of wrestling ever since he took over the creative reins in WWE last year. But not everybody is seemingly a fan of The Game, as the current AEW star who had run him down earlier took another shot at him.

This top star was Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin had taken offense previously to the WWE CCO's comments regarding wrestlers choosing lighter schedules which was supposedly directed at him and had been firing back at him ever since.

Ospreay took things to another level at the recent Pro Wrestling EVE’s Multiverse Rumble event. Wrestler Anita Vaughn entered the match, impersonating Triple H. However, as she turned around after doing his iconic water spit and entered the ring, she was met with a middle finger gesture by Will Ospreay, who then delivered The Game's finisher, Pedigree, to her, which earned a loud pop from the audience.

But right after, another wrestler, Rayne Leverkusen, who entered the Multiverse Rumble match as Papa Hiatch's brother-in-law, Shane McMahon, eliminated Will Ospreay. This was seen as an indirect shot at the reported tensions between the two for years.

Will Ospreay took major shots at Triple H at AEW Dynamite last year

The tensions have been brewing between Triple H and Will Ospreay ever since the WWE official reportedly called him out for choosing a lighter schedule amidst his free agency and the global juggernaut reportedly trying to sign him. But instead, The Aerial Assasin chose Tony Khan's company.

Ospreay, in turn, launched a verbal barrage against the 14-time world champion in a memorable promo on AEW Dynamite. Will Ospreay called him out for questioning his work ethic inside the squared circle and even claimed that Triple H had everything as he “was grinding on the boss’s daughter,” taking a shot at his marriage with Stephanie McMahon.

With Will Ospreay pulling off this latest stunt against The Game in a huge mockery, it remains to be seen if Triple H would respond to the same.

