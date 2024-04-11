A top AEW star took a major shot at WWE Creative Head Triple H, responding to his recent remarks during the latest episode of Dynamite.

Will Ospreay addressed the crowd in Charleston, West Virginia, on the April 10, 2024, edition of the Wednesday-night flagship show ahead of his clash against Bryan Danielson in the upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024. The Aerial Assassin did not take long to reference comments made by the WWE Chief Content Officer recently.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H shared his views on unnamed talent who considered choosing better pay for a less physically demanding schedule when signing contracts with wrestling promotions. Many fans thought The Game alluded to Ospreay, whom the Stamford-based promotion had pursued before he inked a deal with Tony Khan.

During his interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite, The Commonwealth Kingpin fired back at statements suggesting he was unwilling to work. Ospreay pointed to his weekly travel schedule and the quality of his in-ring performances to counter Triple H's insinuations regarding his work ethic.

He also took a shot at The Cerebral Assassin's wife, Stephanie McMahon, hinting at speculations which claim that Paul Levesque's success in WWE as an executive owed itself to his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess.

"Seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he's in because he was grinding on the boss's daughter. You are in no position to tell me what the grind is..." said Ospreay. [00:00 - 00:16]

Ospreay would further hype up his dream match against The American Dragon, vowing to beat Danielson at Dynasty 2024.

