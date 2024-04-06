"The goat knows how the game works" - Fans are convinced Triple H has taken a massive shot at top AEW star

Fans believe that Triple H took a shot at a top AEW star who recently rejected WWE's offer.

Will Ospreay is one of the absolute best professional wrestlers in the world right now. His in-ring work is phenomenal and he puts on stellar matches consistently. Currently, Ospreay is wrestling for AEW and has been an active member of the roster in recent weeks. However, before he could sign with AEW, he was offered a deal with WWE but he opted to go with AEW instead because of the higher pay and less workload.

This seemingly didn't sit well with Triple H who recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. He stated that if someone is not willing to grind to get to the top early in their career, then they have no business being in WWE.

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

The clip has since gone viral on social media and fans are convinced that The Game was taking shots at Will Ospreay. Check out some of the comments below:

Expand Tweet

This fan blasted WWE for talking about AEW during WrestleMania weekend.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H was asked to compete at WrestleMania last year

Triple H is one of the greatest performers in WWE history. During the peak of his career, The Game was able to win multiple World Titles. However, all that is in the past now as The Game has settled well into his corporate role.

Speaking on the same interview, Triple H revealed that he was asked to compete at WrestleMania once again but he turned it down after careful consideration:

"You know, the last year, right before this all happened, I had been asked to go to WrestleMania, two days, I need ya. Hey, you can work with anybody that you want. And, I had said I don't think I want to do it... [They] please think about it, let's just do it, please think about it. And, I had thought about it, and I was going to go back and say I'm not doing it, and then I had to not do it. So, I was already there. I'm good with it. I have zero regrets."

It will be interesting to see if The Game will ever consider stepping back into the ring again.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you agree with Triple H's comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion