"I have zero regrets" - WWE had a plan for Triple H before his retirement

Triple H's iconic WWE career ended when he appeared at WrestleMania in Texas and left his boots in the middle of the ring. However, The Game revealed that the company had plans for him to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals before his retirement.

A couple of years ago, Triple H's career as an in-ring superstar ended due to a cardiac incident after the Pandemic Era. However, Paul Levesque was ready to retire, as he had already transitioned into a part-time star and a full-time creative head of the developmental brand.

During a conversation on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of WWE SmackDown, The King of Kings spoke about his retirement. The 14-time WWE Champion revealed that the company wanted him to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he decided it was best not to and turned them down:

"You know, the last year, right before this all happened, I had been asked to go to WrestleMania, two days, I need ya. Hey, you can work with anybody that you want. And, I had said I don't think I want to do it... [They] please think about it, let's just do it, please think about it. And, I had thought about it, and I was going to go back and say I'm not doing it, and then I had to not do it. So, I was already there. I'm good with it. I have zero regrets."

Triple H spoke about Bray Wyatt's WWE run ahead of his release

Triple H helped several stars break into the industry when he was the head of the developmental brand. NXT changed the way that the company created and hired talented stars such as Bray Wyatt.

Speaking on Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, The Game opened up about The Fiend's final run and eventual exit from the promotion after WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida:

"At the time, I don't know exactly what the downfall was. Creative minds can often be misinterpreted very easily. So, you can begin to have disagreements of how things go, but it can be interpreted in many different ways. Creative differences, or he's just difficult to work with. I don't know the exact answer; I just know it fell apart somehow."

It will be interesting to see when the management decides to induct Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What are your thoughts on Triple H? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Triple H will side with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion