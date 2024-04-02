"I just know it fell apart somehow" - Triple H on Bray Wyatt's run ahead of his initial WWE release

Bray Wyatt's WWE release was hard on the star and his millions of buzzards across the globe. Triple H recently spoke about The Fiend's run ahead of the abrupt release following WrestleMania 37.

The Fiend was Bray Wyatt's scariest creation in the company, as it struck fear into the hearts of millions. However, WWE's booking of the character was becoming questionable after The Fiend lost to Goldberg in Saudi Arabia before the beginning of the Pandemic Era.

Eventually, the star was released from WWE after WrestleMania 37, and it shocked fans across the world. Speaking on Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, Triple H spoke about Wyatt's final run ahead of his release under Vince McMahon's old regime:

"At the time, I don't know exactly what the downfall was. Creative minds can often be misinterpreted very easily. So, you can begin to have disagreements of how things go, but it can be interpreted in many different ways. Creative differences, or he's just difficult to work with. I don't know the exact answer; I just know it fell apart somehow." (From 1:15:00 to 1:15:22)

Triple H on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE under the new regime

Triple H rehired several superstars from the developmental brand and the main roster after he became the company's Chief Content Officer following Vince McMahon's exit from the promotion. In the coming months, Bray Wyatt was rehired under the new regime.

After weeks of teases, The Eater of the Worlds closed the show at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. In the same documentary, Triple H revealed the conversation he had with the former Universal Champion, which led to his eventual return in October 2022:

"From the first time, I got on the phone with him to discuss you want to come back. Like, Hey, I would love for you to come home. And his part: Hey, I would love to be home. I think the very first conversation we had, it went from Hey, what are you thinking about potentially coming back to us riffing ideas for an hour and a half." (From 1:20:06 to 1:20:28)

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt had one feud under Triple H's regime before the star was taken off WrestleMania 39 ahead of his unfortunate passing away in August 2023.

