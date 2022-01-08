Triple H, one of the most successful WWE Superstars ever, has faced multiple injuries throughout his career. Thankfully, none of them led to him needing heart surgery.

However, he had to go through heart surgery in September 2021, and he still hasn't fully recovered from it. So why did Triple H have heart surgery?

According to WWE's statement, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque underwent heart surgery due to a cardiac event caused due to a genetic issue:

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

News of him undergoing heart surgery raised concerns in fans' minds, and the wrestling industry offered its good wishes to the King of Kings. He tweeted and thanked everyone, stating he was blown away by the outreach and support.

See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Will Triple H wrestle again in WWE?

This question might've popped into the brains of many fans. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Triple H may not be able to wrestle again. It's saddening to hear that the King of Kings couldn't have his last match on his terms.

If you're wondering what that match was, The Game faced Randy Orton in 2021. Orton was originally scheduled to wrestle Drew McIntryre on RAW before WrestleMania but McIntyre, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19.

This led to WWE announcing a match between the two veterans to main event the show. The match ended in no contest as Alexa Bliss interfered and attacked Orton with a fireball.

Wrestlers are known to come out of retirement if they miraculously get cleared by WWE doctors. Edge and Daniel Bryan (known as Bryan Danielson in AEW) are prime examples. In the coming years, we hope that the former world champion gets cleared and retires on his terms.

Do you think Triple H will return for one more match? let us know in the comments section!

