Top AEW star teases blockbuster rematch against Pat McAfee after his WrestleMania return

A popular AEW star teased a major match against Pat McAfee following his WrestleMania return. The star is none other than former NXT Champion Adam Cole.

The former WWE SmackDown commentator shocked the wrestling world by making his return to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 39. McAfee interrupted a segment involving The Miz and Snoop Dogg.

He challenged the A-lister to a match. The former NFL star defeated the two-time Grandslam champion in a matter of minutes. He got some assistance from San Fransico 49er star George Kittle.

Following the match, former NXT Champion Adam Cole took to Twitter to remind McAfee about the history between them.

"Hey @PatMcAfeeShow Please don’t ever forget…," Adam Cole tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

This tweet from Cole seemingly insinuates that he still has unfinished business with the WWE personality.

Both McAfee and Cole have been feuding with each other since their time in NXT. McAfee's first match in WWE was against the AEW star. The two wrestled each other in singles competitions and also went to war inside the War Games.

After being sidelined due to a career-threatening concussion, Cole recently made his return to in-ring action on AEW Dynamite against Daniel Garcia.

In the two matches that Cole and Pat McAfee had against each other, the former NXT Champion emerged as the victor.

Would you like to see Adam Cole and Pat McAfee wrestle one more time? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

