WrestleMania 39 Night 1 saw a surprise in the form of Vince McMahon's old opponent. Hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg were in the ring, and there was talk about The A-Lister wrestling at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While he seemed ready, that changed instantly when McMahon's WrestleMania 38 opponent Pat McAfee returned after two months.

This marked McAfee's first match since WrestleMania 38. If you recall - last year, Pat defeated Austin Theory before facing Vince McMahon in an impromptu match. He would lose to McMahon - a fact that Michael Cole forgot to acknowledge because he was too hyped.

Cole said that McAfee and himself were the only announcers to be undefeated at WrestleMania - which wasn't true since Pat McAfee lost to Vince McMahon last year.

Either way, the hype was real, and the crowd was happy. While The Miz said he didn't have the authority to make the match, Snoop Dogg said he did and made it official.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the match was essentially just a squash from McAfee to The Miz. We hadn't seen McAfee since the 2023 Royal Rumble when he made a surprise appearance on commentary.

This time, the return was in the squared circle, and he took care of The A-Lister with relative ease.

Were you happy with McAfee's WrestleMania match? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

