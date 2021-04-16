Top AEW star teases a dream match with Mickie James

AEW star Thunder Rosa sent a tweet soon after WWE released Mickie James and expressed her desire to wrestle the former Women's Champion.

James is among several superstars who have been let go by the company due to budget cuts.

The releases came exactly a year after a similar downsizing process WWE undertook in 2020 that also saw many wrestlers and other employees losing out on their jobs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thunder Rosa has been one of the primary forces behind the AEW women's division, undergoing a resurgence in recent months. She became the first woman, along with Britt Baker, to perform in the main event of AEW Dynamite, where they battled it out in a Light Outs Match.

In a tweet directed towards the WWE legend, Rosa expressed her desire to have a match with James.

"I want to wrestle @MickieJames .... that is the tweet," said Thunder Rosa.

I want to wrestle @MickieJames .... that is the tweet 🐥 pic.twitter.com/Yy9r7MLQZO — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) April 15, 2021

Despite not being active since September last year, Mickie James has made it clear she has no intentions of hanging up her wrestling boots anytime soon.

If their in-ring skills are any indication, a match between James and Rosa is bound to be terrific. However, for that to happen, the former 6-time WWE Women's Champion must step into an AEW ring or head to NWA.

Will Mickie James join AEW?

A performer of Mickie James's stature would be a valuable addition to AEW's women's division. While Tony Khan's company has several talented female athletes, they lack someone who has the experience of consistently performing at the top level.

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling could be another destination for James due to her history with the promotion, where she's a 3-time Knockouts Champion. Apart from this, James could also possibly join her husband, Nick Aldis, at NWA.

Do you want to see Thunder Rosa and Mickie James square off in AEW? What would be the ideal destination for Mickie James next? Share your opinions in the comments section below.