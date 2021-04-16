Mickie James sends a message to Vince McMahon after WWE release

Mickie James was one of nine Superstars released from the WWE and the legendary female wrestler took to Twitter to post a heartfelt reaction.

Mickie James thanked fans and members of the WWE locker room for all the memories during her latest WWE stint.

Mickie James also had a message for Vince McMahon. The five-time WWE Women's Champion ended her tweet with a 'thank you' to the WWE boss. Here's what Mickie James tweeted out following her WWE release:

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful

Mickie James' second WWE run

Mickie James returned to the WWE in October 2016 to compete in a one-off NXT Women's Championship match against Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

WWE would later sign Mickie James to a multi-year contract following the match, and WWE paired the respected veteran with Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

Mickie James enjoyed a sustained spell on TV for the next two years before injuries started to hinder her career. The former WWE Divas Champion suffered a torn ACL injury in 2019.

Micke James wrestled in just six matches in 2020, and she was briefly also involved in the RAW Women's Championship picture. Her final appearance for the WWE happened at the recently concluded Royal Rumble event.

James was the 18th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match, and she lasted seven minutes before getting eliminated by Lacey Evans.

Despite her injury struggles, the 41-year-old Mickie James might still have a lot left in the gas tank, and many companies will be waiting for the future Hall of Famer's 90-day non-compete WWE clause to come to an end.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Mickie James all the very best for her future.