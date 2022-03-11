“Hey Tony Khan, you’re welcome” - Top AEW star takes credit for Dynamite’s TV performance

Chris Jericho took to Twitter last night to take credit for AEW Dynamite's success after president Tony Khan thanked fans for getting Dynamite to the number one spot on cable TV in the United States.

Despite a drop in overall viewership, the March 9th edition of Dynamite was ranked the top-viewed show on cable TV for Wednesday night, beating out news coverage and a number of high-profile basketball games.

This outcome was something that "The Influencer" happily took credit for, as he tagged Tony Khan on Twitter with a simple message: "You're welcome."

"Hey @TonyKhan .....you're welcome. #ThatsEntertainment @AEW"

Jericho opened the broadcast by living up to his word and shaking Eddie Kingston's hand. Jericho refused to do so after his loss to The Mad King at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

After he shook Kingston's hand, both men were attacked by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. Santana and Ortiz made the save, but Jericho shockingly turned on his two stablemates.

Inner Circle member Jake Hager subsequently hit the ring and aligned himself with Jericho. The former AEW World Champion then announced that himself, Hager, Garcia and 2point0 are the Jericho Appreciation Society. With this in mind, it's safe to say that the Inner Circle seems like a thing of the past.

Tony Khan has loaded AEW Rampage this Friday with exciting matches

With Dynamite performing well on Wednesday, what will happen this Friday at AEW Rampage?

The card is full of exciting matches; Darby Allin will face Marq Quen, Keith Lee will battle QT Marshall, and Jamie Hayter will take on Mercedes Martinez.

Plus, Shane "Swerve" Strickland will make his in-ring debut against Tony Nese on Friday. AEW revealed Strickland as one of its newest signings at the Revolution pay-per-view.

