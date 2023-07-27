Top AEW star threatens to punch Dax Harwood so hard that he would spit out CM Punk's jockstrap

On the latest edition of Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF issued a stern warning to Dax Harwood, stating that he would deliver such a powerful punch that Harwood would spit out CM Punk's jockstrap.

After triumphing as the Blind Eliminator Tournament winners, MJF and Adam Cole stood before Renee Paquette to share their thoughts. However, Maxwell, who never shies away from controversy, stole the spotlight with his words.

MJF launched a tirade against the members of FTR, particularly singling out Dax Harwood for his repetitive promos. In his characteristic style, he mocked Harwood for his lack of creativity. However, his final statement truly set the wrestling fans abuzz. He took a direct shot at Former AEW World Champion CM Punk with a bold statement.

Maxwell proclaimed that he would hit Dax Harwood so hard that he'd spit out CM Punk's jockstrap. This comment from Maxwell Jacob Friedman left fans in awe in the arena.

In real life, Punk and Harwood share a close friendship that has translated into their partnership in the ring.

"Here's what's gonna happen Dax. I'm going to take my fist on July 29th. CT collision, and I'm going to punch you so hard in the face. You'd have no choice, but to spit out CM Punk's jockstrap," MJF said.

As the anticipation builds for their upcoming tag team title clash against FTR at Collision, MJF revealed another surprise. Win, lose, or draw after their showdown on the 29th of July. He's willing to grant Adam Cole a rematch for the title because he understands the significance it holds for him.

What are your thoughts on MJF's promo on Dax Harwood? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit AEW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here