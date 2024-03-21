Top AEW star has been told he should’ve joined WWE after reportedly receiving Triple H’s offer

A popular AEW star has just gone on a rant and has blatantly stated that he believed that a certain star should have just signed elsewhere. This would be Anthony Bowens talking about Jay White.

Last week on Dynamite, Bullet Club Gold turned back to being heels as they broke up their alliance with The Acclaimed. They first blindsided Billy Gunn before going after Bowens and Max Caster.

To begin AEW Rampage tonight, the Bang Bang Gang broke their silence on their actions, hinting that this was all pre-meditated. They claimed that The Acclaimed was too naive, and it was too easy for them to take advantage of them.

Moments later, Bowens & Caster came out to address Bullet Club Gold's actions. They were frustrated and made it known. The once happy-go-lucky faction now wanted retribution. Bowens then took the mic and went on a verbal attack on Jay White.

He claimed that White should have signed someplace else, hinting at WWE's interest in him. He then went on to name all of the Switchblade's disappointing feats, such as his loss in the Continental Classic and his loss to MJF at AEW Full Gear.

It seems that this feud isn't over, and a trios match between the two could take place down the road.

